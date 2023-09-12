BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad.

The Browns are in need of depth at the tackle position after losing tackle Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Conklin was officially placed on injured reserve.

The team also elevated veteran Michael Dunn from the practice squad to the active roster. He has appeared in 28 games for the Browns over the last three seasons.

Last season, Nsekhe started eight games with the Los Angeles Rams. In 103 career games in the NFL, he has played right guard, left guard, left tackle and right tackle during his career.

He originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He also has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns also signed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the practice squad. He was released during final roster cuts at the end of the preseason.