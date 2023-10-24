[Editor’s Note: In the video above, former Browns Running Back Greg Pruitt offers advice to Wide Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.]

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will miss 1-2 weeks with a “low-grade, high-ankle sprain.”

He suffered the injury in Sunday’s 39-38 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ford took over as Cleveland’s starting running back when Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in week two in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In six games this season, Ford has rushed for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught a pair of touchdown passes on the season.

Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong are the only other two running backs on the Cleveland roster currently.

Hunt has rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns this season. Strong has amassed 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.