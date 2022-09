CLEVELAND — NFL cornerback Joe Haden is signing a one-day contract to retire as a Cleveland Brown, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

Haden was Cleveland’s first-round draft pick in 2010. He played seven years in Cleveland, earning an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl nods during his tenure.

He signed with Pittsburgh in 2017, playing for five years with the Steelers.