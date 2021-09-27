Report: Brian Laundrie’s mother calls 911 on ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

(WJW) — Reports say Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, called 911 after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up at the family’s home and knocked on the door.

FOX News reports that audio emerged on Monday indicating that Brian Laundrie’s parents called 911 to report the presence of Duane “Dog” Chapman on their North Port, Florida property.

“The female, Roberta… called in on 911,” a dispatcher is heard saying on a radio recording, adding that the caller “referenced a situation with the male,” according to FOX News.

The call can be heard below:

FOX News says a police spokesman confirmed the call and said that the department handled it like it would have any other report.

Saturday afternoon, Chapman was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port, Florida. However, no one answered the door (as seen in the NewsNation video above).

The FBI has now issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming.