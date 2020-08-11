Big Ten postponing fall sports season, will look at possibility of playing in spring

(WJW) — The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it’s postponing the college football season.
“The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.
On Monday, there were multiple reports that the Big Ten voted to cancel the 2020 college football season because of the health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.
