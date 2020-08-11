Big Ten postponing fall sports season, will look at possibility of playing in spring

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(WJW) — The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it’s postponing the college football season.

“The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

Breaking: The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring, according @Mark_Schlabach and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/c7aTDTdjtY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2020

Sources: Big Ten is announcing that the fall is cancelled. League will attempt to play in the spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

On Monday, there were multiple reports that the Big Ten voted to cancel the 2020 college football season because of the health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES: