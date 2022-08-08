LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Following a fiery crash into a house last week, a person close to actor Anne Heche has offered an update on her condition.

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative told Deadline. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

A representative had previously told People magazine that the star was in stable condition Saturday.

The incident that put Heche in the hospital took place Friday morning on the west side of LA, after a car she was in went off the road at an intersection and into a two-story home causing a fire.

Police have not said if Heche was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident, but the car was reportedly registered to her and no one else was injured.

No one has been arrested or charged in the crash and the matter remains under investigation, the Los Angeles police said.