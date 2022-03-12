Report: Amari Cooper to be traded to the Cleveland Browns

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 10: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns look set to acquire Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to multiple reports and first reported by Josina Anderson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cowboys are finalizing the trade with the Browns in which Cleveland will acquire Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Dallas will reportedly acquire a fifth and six round draft pick from Cleveland in the trade.

Amari Cooper still has 3 years/$60M left on his contract. He’s only 27.



2021 stats:

Cooper: 15 games, 68 rec,

865 yards, 8 TD



DPJ + Landry = 26 games, 86 rec,

1,167 yards, 5 TD



Cooper should be a MASSIVE upgrade.

This might close the door on Landry era. #Browns @fox8news pic.twitter.com/rb5pSeMJAB — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) March 12, 2022

Should the trade be finalized, Cooper will come to Ohio after three full seasons in Dallas. Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler and has over 7,000 receiving yards in his NFL career.

In 2021, Cooper played in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught for 865 yards with a career-high of eight touchdowns.