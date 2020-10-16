Report: All Browns players test negative for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All Cleveland Browns players have reportedly tested negative for coronavirus, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
He reported Friday morning that staff and players, including Odell Beckham Jr., tested negative from Thursday’s round of testing.
OBJ was sent home from practice Thursday with an illness. (More on that in the video, above.)
This news comes after the Indianapolis Colts said Friday that several individuals within their organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, days after playing the Browns.
