Replacing reading glasses? New eye drops treat blurry vision in minutes, according to research

(WJW) — A new prescription eye drop that could help many put down their readers is now on the market.

Vuity, approved by the FDA in October, was developed to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, according to a release from biopharmaceutical company, AbbVie.

According to the release, presbyopia affects most adults after the age of 40, making seeing or reading up close more challenging. It affects nearly 128 million Americans.

The drops are meant to be used daily and kick in about 15 minutes. The effects last up to six hours.

The drops use the eye’s ability to reduce pupil size, which improves near vision without affecting distance vision.

“Most adults cope with presbyopia, or difficulty with near vision, as we age. Beginning around the age of 40, many find themselves using reading glasses, holding text further away, or even increasing the font size and lighting on screens to try to see more clearly,” said Dr. Michael Severino, AbbVie vice chairman and president.

According to an October release from AbbVie, the clinical trial involved 750 people between the ages of 40 and 55. A “statistically significant proportion” of those treated with the drops gained the ability to read three additional lines on a reading charge.

The release states the most common side effects are headache and eye redness.