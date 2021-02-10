Repeat DUI offender hits ODOT employee in Stark County, OSHP says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an impaired driver who hit an Ohio Department of Transportation employee.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 619 just east of State Route 44 in Marlboro Township in Stark County.

According to OSHP, ODOT employee Robert Custar of Alliance was parked on State Route 610 facing west in an ODOT truck with emergency lights illuminated.

The road was closed by an ODOT road closure sign due to a downed utility pole and downed wires in the roadway.

According to a press release, Craig Wells, 39, of North Olmsted, drove through the road closure sign and hit the ODOT truck head-on.

Craig Wells, Courtesy: Stark County Jail

Both Wells and Custar were taken to the hospital.

ODOT says they have minor injuries.

According to OSHP, Wells was impaired by both alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash.

It is Wells’ fourth OVI offense in a 10-year period, OSHP reports.

There was also a loaded handgun in the vehicle, according to OSHP.

Wells was taken into custody when he was released from the hospital.

He is in the Stark County Jail facing multiple charges, including felony OVI, possession of a loaded firearm, operating a vehicle while suspended, and failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

State Route 619 was closed after the crash for maintenance on the downed utility pole.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Utility Company were both on the scene when the crash occurred.