COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Recreational marijuana could be available for purchase in Ohio much sooner than expected.

Voters in the Nov. 7 election strongly supported Issue 2, an initiated statute to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older as well as the home growing of cannabis plants, which is set to take effect on Thursday, Dec. 7.

A new proposal now before state lawmakers would repeal and replace that law, incorporating parts of it into the state’s existing Medical Marijuana Control Law.

Though Issue 2 gave the state’s marijuana overseers nine months to develop regulations and license dispensaries before non-medical cannabis could be sold in the state, the new bill means it would be available “immediately” — if the bill is passed and once it takes effect.

State Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, R-1st, first proposed the changes this week, inserting them inside Substitute Ohio House Bill 86, which was initially proposed to revise state liquor laws.

The new proposal nearly or entirely aligns with Issue 2’s provisions on cannabis possession, home growing of cannabis plants, the number of dispensaries to be licensed and the THC content of legal marijuana, while guiding tax revenue toward law enforcement and new jail construction, and allowing for automatic expungement of some marijuana convictions.

A Senate committee put the final touches on the bill Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday voiced his support, urging lawmakers to pass it and get it on his desk “as soon as possible.”

“Let me talk about where we will be tomorrow without the enactment of this piece of legislation, without the enactment of this bill. … While it will be legal, there will be no place for them to legally buy it,” DeWine said.

“This bill deals with this and deals with is by speeding up the timeframe when adults will be able to purchase recreational marijuana legally, thus reducing the opportunity for the black market to flourish.”

Senators later Wednesday voted 28 to 2 in favor, sending it back before the House for that chamber’s approval.

Here’s how the proposal would change provisions as laid out in Issue 2:

Possession

ISSUE 2 SUB. HB 86 Up to 2 1/2 ounces of cannabis flower

Up to 15 grams of extract Unchanged

Home growing

ISSUE 2 SUB. HB 86 Up to six plants per household

Up to 12 plants if there are two or more adults age 21 and older in the household Up to six plants per household

THC content limits

ISSUE 2 SUB. HB 86 Up to 35% for plant material

Up to 90% for extracts Up to 35% for plant material

Up to 50% for extracts

Taxation

ISSUE 2 SUB. HB 86 10% excise tax 15% excise tax