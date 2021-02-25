Rep. Tim Ryan to hold news conference of U.S. Capitol security failures

WASHIGNTON (WJW)– Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) will hold a virtual news conference on Thursday to address the security failures at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This week marked the start of Senate hearings on how Capitol police were so ill-prepared and how much law enforcement knew about plans for violence.

On Jan. 6, a mob breached the Capitol building in Washington, disrupting congressional proceedings to certify the electoral vote to make Joe Biden the next president. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the riot and President Donald Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection.

The FBI continues to identify and charge people for their involvement. So far, 10 Ohio residents have been charged in the breach.