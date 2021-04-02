LIVE: Rep. Tim Ryan holds press conference in wake of deadly attack at Capitol

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is holding a press conference Friday evening in wake of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier Friday a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. Officer William “Billy” Evans was killed during the incident and another officer was injured.

Ryan issued his condolences to Evans’ loved ones on Twitter saying, “my thoughts and prayers are with their family.”

That person is in custody and at a hospital. One of the officers has tragically passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with their family. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) April 2, 2021

Authorities reportedly shot the suspect, who died at a hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say there isn’t an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, though the Capitol was put on lockdown as a precaution.