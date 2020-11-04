Rep. Ryan, Hagan in race for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW)– The battle for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District is between incumbent Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and former state representative Christina Hagan (R).

Ryan, who is serving his ninth term, is the co-chairman of the Congressional Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus and the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus, as well as a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Hagan was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives at the age of 22. Forbes Magazine named her one of its 30 Under 30. In 2016, she was Chair the Electoral College in Ohio for President-elect Donald Trump.

The district includes Akron, Warren, Youngstown, Kent, Streetsboro, Ravenna, Alliance and Barberton.

