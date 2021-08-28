Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Biden’s impeachment following Afghanistan deaths

**Related Video Above: President Biden on Afghanistan terror attack**

(WJW) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is continuing to call for President Joe Biden’s impeachment, following the suicide bombings in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. military and more than 160 Afghans.

“It’s time for Congress to hold this administration accountable. Joe Biden must be impeached. Immediately,” the Georgia Republican said on Twitter Friday.

Just last week, Greene had introduced three impeachment resolutions against the president for his handling of Afghanistan, the U.S./Mexico border and “ignoring the ruling of the Supreme Court” regarding their decision on not extending the evictions moratorium.

“In seven short months, Joe Biden has caused America to lose the respect of the entire world. The evidence is clear and his actions are so egregious that he must be impeached,” Greene said in a statement last week.

Multiple members of congress, including South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshberger (both Republicans) have agreed to co-sign her articles, but it remains unclear how and if any other progress would be made in the House.