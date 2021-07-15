Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested during voting-rights march in Washington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rep. Joyce Beatty was one of nine people arrested Thursday during a voting-rights protest in Washington.

Beatty, a Democrat whose districts include parts of Columbus, shared photos on her Twitter page of her being handcuffed by Capitol Police, with the post that read, “Let the people vote. Fight for justice.”

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” Beatty said in response to her arrest. “We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning. This is Our Power, Our Message.”

Beatty and others marched to Hart Senate Office Building calling for an end to voting restriction laws being passed in states around the nation. In an earlier post, Beatty said Senate Republicans should not be able to use the filibuster to stop federal voting legislation from being passed.

Capitol Police confirmed the arrest, saying in a social media post, “After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested. … Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing.”