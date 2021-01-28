Rep. Jim Jordan rules out run for Rob Portman’s Senate seat

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Rep. Jim Jordan became the latest Ohio politician to say he will not run for U.S. Senate.

It comes after longtime Sen. Rob Portman announced he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“Congressman Jordan is honored by the overwhelming encouragement he has received to run for the United States Senate. However, he is solely focused on representing the great people of Ohio’s Fourth District, and will not be running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman,” a spokesperson for Jordan’s campaign said on Thursday.

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

“Mr. Jordan believes that at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable.”

Jordan, a Republican, has represented Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes parts of 14 different counties, since 2007. He was a staunch ally of the Trump administration and recently received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He is accused of knowing about the alleged sexual abuse of student-athletes at the hands of a team doctor, but has denied knowledge of the misconduct.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he will also not run for U.S. Senate and hopes to become governor.