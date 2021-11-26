Rep. Greene proposes giving Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Republican from Georgia introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The summary said the teen, “Protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin during a Black Lives Matter riot.” A full text is not yet available.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty of homicide in the shooting deaths of two men during the protests. He testified he acted in self defense.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the legislative branch’s highest honor.