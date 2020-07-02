Reopening schools in Ohio: Gov. DeWine expected to reveal plan to get kids back in class this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Schools across the state of Ohio have been closed since March when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order to move all students to online education for the last quarter of the school year.

It came just before Gov. DeWine issued a Stay-at-Home order that he and Ohio health experts say were behind flattening the curve in the state.

Since most businesses reopened in May, coronavirus cases have started to rise.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 1,076 new cases, the highest daily increase since April.

“Every school has people that we should worry about.” Gov. Mike Dewine

The surge in Ohio and across the county comes as the governor is expected to give school districts an outline for safety measures to get kids back in class in the fall.

Gov. DeWine has said he will brief the public at 2 p.m. Thursday about those guidelines, but his past comments indicate he intends to leave the big decisions up to local districts.

What the state will likely decide is mask requirements and outlines from social distancing, temperature checks, cleaning, and updated sanitation stations in the school.

Akron Public Schools revealed what it is planning this week.

It includes different guideline for different grades, with an online learning option for any family.

Educators will have a tall order in the fall, with trying to keep themselves safe and healthy, along with their students.

They’ll also have to assess student’s progress who may have fallen behind as many kids don’t have computers or internet access.

Many students also took care of younger siblings when daycares closed.

For children with special needs, in-person learning is essential.

Schools also have to consider any staff or student who has a compromised immune system.

“If I was a superintendent, I certainly would worry about anybody, student, or an adult who had a medical problem, compromised medical situation,” Gov. DeWine said at a press conference this week.

“The older you get, the more dangerous this virus is. So, you know, every school has people that we should worry about,” he continued.

“We’re worried about everybody.”

FOX8.com will carry a livestream of the press conference when it begins.

