Reopening of Colossal Cupcakes delayed until spring after damage in riot

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah said she plans to reopen the Euclid Avenue store in spring of 2021.

The shop was one of several downtown Cleveland businesses damaged on May 30 when protests turned into riots. Vandals broke the front window and looted the store while Kandah and four other employees hid in the bathroom.

Kandah announced in July she intended to reopen the flagship location in the fall.

“As we started the rebuilding process and damages were fully assessed, we found that the cosmetic and visible destruction had far exceeded what we had originally anticipated,” she said in a news release on Friday.

The owner said they continue to work with the insurance company to restore the shop. In the meantime, Colossal Cupcakes opened a location on Great Northern Boulevard in North Olmsted and a shop on East 9th Street in Cleveland is set to open this winter.

“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to everyone in the community for your ongoing support. Over the past six months you have given me the courage, strength, and motivation to rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” Kandah said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: