YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – REO Speedwagon has announced its summer tour dates, including a stop in Youngstown, with special guests Donnie Iris & The Cruisers.

REO Speedwagon will be at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater on June 21.

Kevin Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall, Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt are traveling worldwide in concert with hits and fan favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on www.livenation.com.

The band will also perform at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater in Toledo and the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering this summer.

Click here for all tour dates and more information, head over to the REO Speedwagon website.