Photos: Renovations continue at Cedar Point’s Castaway Bay

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point continues to add and renovate aspects of the park, and guests can expect a remodeled Castaway Bay.

The Sandusky amusement park released photos of the construction at the indoor water park on Thursday. Castaway Bay was closed for most of 2021 for the project.

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

Crews removed a few walls in the entrance area to create a more open space. There are also brighter hallways, more views of the water and new portholes in the guest rooms for a sea vibe.

Cedar Point said it will start taking reservations for Castaway Bay in the coming weeks.