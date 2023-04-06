***Video above: Edison High School honors Maxton Soviak before football game***

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Edison High School’s football field is being renovated to honor fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.

Edison Athletic Boosters announced the renovations to the track and field on their website.

The project will permanently honor #27 Soviak, a standout football player who graduated from Edison in 2017, with 27s on the turf.

Soviak was one of 13 service men and women killed when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in 2021.

He was working with operation Allies Refuge at the time to help evacuate Americans and Afghans who worked with U.S. Service personnel and diplomats.

The field is being named Freedom Field “to reflect what Maxton was doing, helping others find freedom,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

