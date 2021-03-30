Renew soon! BMV extensions during pandemic are ending

OHIO (WJW) — BMV extensions put into place during the COVID-19 state of emergency are ending soon.

If your driver’s license, identification or vehicle registration expired between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021, you have until July 1, 2021 to renew.

The Ohio BMV is encouraging residents to not wait until the last minute.

To renew a license at a deputy registrar license agency, you can use the “Get In Line, Online” system to avoid wait times. Vehicle registrations can be renewed online.

Fees for vehicle registrations during the extension March 9, 2020, and after were delayed and will be due at time of renewal.