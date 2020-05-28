Remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha impact Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The remains of Tropical Storm Bertha brought widespread rain to Northeast Ohio Thursday.

Bertha made landfall yesterday in South Carolina, bringing heavy rain.

Northeast Ohio won’t feel Bertha’s effects for long.

The forecast shows things may dry out Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol says this is the earliest any post-tropical system has impacted Ohio.

The previous record was in June of 1939.

The Remains of tropical storm Bertha (our current rain) is the earliest ANY post-tropical system has impacted Ohio beating these 3 others (1968, 1939, 1902). Last time we had one this early in the season move thru northern Ohio: June 18, 1939 (MFD: 1.03") @fox8news pic.twitter.com/QYsXjjTMK8 — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) May 28, 2020

Editor’s Note: The video above is from flooding in South Carolina when Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall.

