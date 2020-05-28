1  of  3
Remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha impact Northeast Ohio

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The remains of Tropical Storm Bertha brought widespread rain to Northeast Ohio Thursday.

Bertha made landfall yesterday in South Carolina, bringing heavy rain.

Northeast Ohio won’t feel Bertha’s effects for long.

The forecast shows things may dry out Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol says this is the earliest any post-tropical system has impacted Ohio.

The previous record was in June of 1939.

Editor’s Note: The video above is from flooding in South Carolina when Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall.

