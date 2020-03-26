1  of  4
Breaking News
Stimulus check questions answered: When? How much? Will I be taxed later? Coronavirus headlines: Virus pushes weekly jobless claims into the millions Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Remembering Tribe Opening Day games past: Share your memories and photos!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • For years I’ve been putting this yard sign out on opening day, why should this year be any different!
  • Me and my dad last year
  • Last years home opener!!
  • No opening day. but, Rally Together takes on a new meaning now⚾️ #Cleveland
  • Unnamed
  • My sons first time meeting Slider at his first and only Indians games 4-25-2012

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Indians fans won’t be celebrating Opening Day for awhile this year.

But for many, looking back on past Opening Day memories is sometimes just as fun as the big game. And several Fox 8 fans have been going to Opening Day games for years.

We want you, our Fox 8 viewers, to share some of those memories.

Send us photos of past years’ games, special memories or milestones for you and your family. Make sure to give us a brief description! Hit the ‘submit’ button below, or email us at tips@fox8.com with ‘Indians memories’ in the subject line.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral