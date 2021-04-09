Remembering Prince Philip through the years: Photo gallery

  FILE - In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence.
  FILE - This July 10, 1947 official photo shows Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London.
  FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1952 file photo, the cortege turns from Aldwych into the Strand, in London, en route to Westminster Hall. Walking behind the coffin are the Duke of Gloucester, left, and the Duke of Edinburgh. The coffin, borne on a gun carriage and drawn by six bay horses of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, is flanked by bearers of the King's Company, Grenadiers Guards.
  FILE - This Nov. 20, 1947 file photo shows Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day.
  FILE - In this July 31, 1947 file photo, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, as he was then called, center, inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Center at Corsham, England.
  FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1928 file photo, Romania's King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania. From left, Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael, Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece.
  FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1965 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is surrounded by member of her family on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. From left, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. In the pram is Prince Edward.
  FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Edward meets people during a day of DofE presentations at Buckingham Palace in London. Over 3,000 young people from across the UK received the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards at a day of presentations in Buckingham Palace gardens.
  FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, talks to troops as he attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip made his final solo appearance to mark the finale of the Royal Marines Charity, 1664 Global Challenge.
  FILE - In this Wednesday, June 29, 2011 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, bottom center, and Prince Philip, flanking her at left, face towards guests during the annual summer garden party held at Buckingham Palace in London.
  • Britain's Prince Philip (L), Duke of Edinburgh speaks to Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symeas as he takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020. - Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will step down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles after 67 years of service. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talks to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Lady Helen Taylor as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, inspecting documents, pointed out by W K Lamb, during a tour of the Ottowa Public Archives, Canada, October 13th 1951. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, watch the Susu dancers during their visit at the Northern Province of Sierra Leone on December 4, 1961. AFP PHOTO (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 4: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meets members of the Glasgow Wrens Association during the annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on July 4, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain pose for a group photograph before a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on July 12, 2017 in London, England. This is the first state visit by the current King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the last being in 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt in central London on August 2, 2017. - After a lifetime of public service by the side of his wife Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip finally retires on August 2, 2017,at the age of 96. The Duke of Edinburgh attended a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace, the last of 22,219 solo public engagements since she ascended to the throne in 1952. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) talks with Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) as they leave after attending the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 26: Emperor Akihito of Japan inspects the Guard of Honour of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards 26 May with Britain's Duke of Edinburgh as the Emperor and Empress Michiko start a five-day state visit to Britain. (Photo credit should read JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) visit the New Hebrides Condominium in February 1974. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FILE)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: (L-R) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
  • Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle in July 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON, England (WJW)- We are remembering the life and legacy of Prince Philip who passed away Friday.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99, Queen Elizabeth announced earlier today.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the Royal Family wrote in a statement. “Further announcements will (be) made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

The Associated Press put together a timeline of Prince Philip’s life below:

1921: Prince Philip is born on the Greek island of Corfu, the only son of Prince Andrew, younger brother of the king of Greece. His mother is Princess Alice of Battenberg.

1922: The family relocates to France after Philip’s father is forced into exile. His uncle, the king, is forced to abdicate during general unrest.

1928: Philip moves to England to live with his Mountbatten relatives — his grandfather had changed the family name from Battenberg to Mountbatten amid anti-German sentiment during World War I.

1939: Philip joins the Royal Navy as a cadet as World War II looms. He later serves in the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean and the Pacific and is promoted several times. He rises to commander in 1952, but his naval career ends shortly after because of his royal duties.

1947: Philip’s engagement to Princess Elizabeth is announced in July. They marry in November at Westminster Abbey. He is made the Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day.

1948: The couple’s first child, Prince Charles, is born. He becomes heir to the throne four years later.

1950: Princess Anne is born.

1952: Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, dies while she and Philip are in Africa and she becomes queen.

1956: Philip founds the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program, which expands to more than 100 countries. It challenges young people to a series of outdoor activities designed to improve team building and fitness skills.

1960: Prince Andrew is born.

1964: Prince Edward is born.

1982: Philip’s grandson Prince William is born to Charles and his wife Princess Diana. William becomes second in line to the throne after his father.

2009: Philip becomes the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

2011: At 90, Philip says he is “winding down” his workload. He receives successful emergency treatment for a blocked coronary artery.

2017: Philip announces that he will no longer carry out public engagements due to his advanced age.

2019: The 97-year-old Philip is in a serious car crash near the queen’s Sandringham estate. He is not hurt, but the driver of the other car suffers a broken wrist. Philip gives up his driver’s license.

2021, Feb. 16: Philip is admitted to a London hospital where he is treated for an infection, and later transferred to another where he undergoes a heart procedure. He spends a month in hospital before being discharged March 16.

2021, April 9: Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip dies peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Take a look back at Prince Philip through the years in the gallery above.

