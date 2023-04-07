[Editor’s Note: In the video box above you can see a previous video clip honoring John Adams.]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 2023 will be the Cleveland Guardians’ first opening day following the loss of superfan John Adams banging his drum in the bleachers.
Adams was a Cleveland baseball superfan whose drum beat had been heard from the stands for nearly a half-century. He died at age 71 earlier this year.
In honor of Adams, Cleveland musician Collin Dussault recorded a tribute song about John. The world premiere of the song and video aired on FOX 8 in the morning.
The song is called “Left Centerfield, a tribute to John Adams” and features Collin Dussault and several other local musicians.
You can listen to the song, here.
Also, in memory of Adams, the Guardians will wear a ‘JA’ patch that features his bass drum mallets.
The patch will only be worn twice during the season: During the first home game and during Adams’ 50th year anniversary of his debut on August 24.