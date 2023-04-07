[Editor’s Note: In the video box above you can see a previous video clip honoring John Adams.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 2023 will be the Cleveland Guardians’ first opening day following the loss of superfan John Adams banging his drum in the bleachers.

Adams was a Cleveland baseball superfan whose drum beat had been heard from the stands for nearly a half-century. He died at age 71 earlier this year.

FILE – Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2011, in Cleveland. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with his induction on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, into the Cleveland Guardians’ Distinguished Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

John Adams and his legendary drum

John Adams plays drums to cheer on Indians

Black Keys drummer and life-long Indians fan Patrick Carney pounds on the drum in the first inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. With long-time drummer John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years, Carney will fill in during the home opener. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

In honor of Adams, Cleveland musician Collin Dussault recorded a tribute song about John. The world premiere of the song and video aired on FOX 8 in the morning.

The song is called “Left Centerfield, a tribute to John Adams” and features Collin Dussault and several other local musicians.

Also, in memory of Adams, the Guardians will wear a ‘JA’ patch that features his bass drum mallets.

The patch will only be worn twice during the season: During the first home game and during Adams’ 50th year anniversary of his debut on August 24.