Remembering former WJW technician who was also one of country’s first female photographers

(WJW) — We are remembering someone who is part of the history here at WJW.

Nancy O’Donnell, 75, was a technician here at FOX 8, who worked primarily as an editor before she retired 20 years ago.

Nancy’s family tells us she passed away after a long battle with a brain disease.

In addition to her time at WJW, Nancy worked in public television, and was one of the first female photographers in the country while she was at WKYC in the 1970s.

Nancy is survived by her sister, son, daughter and six grandchildren.