1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus Updates: May 4, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Remembering former WJW technician who was also one of country’s first female photographers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — We are remembering someone who is part of the history here at WJW.

Nancy O’Donnell, 75, was a technician here at FOX 8, who worked primarily as an editor before she retired 20 years ago.

Nancy’s family tells us she passed away after a long battle with a brain disease.

In addition to her time at WJW, Nancy worked in public television, and was one of the first female photographers in the country while she was at WKYC in the 1970s.

Nancy is survived by her sister, son, daughter and six grandchildren.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral