CLEVELAND (WJW) — The community is gathering on Wednesday morning to remember fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick who was killed on I-90 over the weekend.

Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke and Cleveland Firefighters will join Tetrick’s family members at Station #22 to honor him and share stories about his life and longtime service to the city.

It’s taking place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Fire Station #22 at 7300 Superior Avenue in Cleveland, where 51-year-old Tetrick worked.

Tetrick’s calling hours are Friday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Friends Church: Willoughby Hills at 2846 Som Center Road, where he was a member. Then the funeral is going to be held downtown Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday at 11 a.m.

Luke said it would mean the world to Johnny’s wife and three daughters to have the community come out to his funeral on Saturday.

“They’re hurting,” Luke said. “We’re just trying to comfort them, to tell them we’re there. That they are now part of the fire service family. We joked that they just got 800 dads that are going to annoy them to no end.”

Tetrick was struck by a fast-moving car while assisting with a rollover crash on I-90. The driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick took off, but he was later apprehended.