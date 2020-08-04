Remembering Dick Goddard: Viewers share photos and memories

CLEVELAND (WJW)– FOX 8 News and the Northeast Ohio community is mourning the passing for beloved meteorologist and Cleveland institution Dick Goddard.

For more than five decades, viewers welcomed Goddard into their homes every evening. But his legacy extended beyond delivering the weather forecast. He was loving father, a caring coworker and a friend to all animals.

To help honor his extraordinary life, we want to see your photos with Dick Goddard. Did you meet him at the Woollybear Festival or a pet adoption event?

Click the “Submit” button below to share your pictures. Mobile users can email them to tips@fox8.com

(Make sure to include your name, the location where the photo of was taken and any memory of Mr. G. Please allow time for your submission to be approved.)

