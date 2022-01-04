Remembering Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek: Funeral services, visitation

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Funeral services have been announced for Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek, who was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

Funeral services for Bartek will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Grace Church, 7393 Pearl Rd in Middleburg Heights. Services will start at 10 a.m.

There will be a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at Grace Church on Monday, Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officer Bartek, 25, was hired with the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019 and was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side. Bartek was a 2015 graduate of Berea-Midpark High School.