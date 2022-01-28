Remembering Challenger space shuttle tragedy 36 years later

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WJW) — Thirty-six years ago, seven astronauts were killed when the Challenger space shuttle exploded 73 seconds after it launched.

Among those on board was New Hampshire high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, who had been chosen by NASA to be the first teacher in space.

The other six crew members were payload specialist Gregory Jarvis, mission specialist Judith A. Resnik, mission commander Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, mission specialist Ronald E. McNair, pilot Mike J. Smith and mission specialist Ellison S. Onizuka.



UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – NOVEMBER 11: (FILE PHOTO) Space Shuttle Challenger crew members gather for an official portrait November 11, 1985 in an unspecified location. (Back, L-R) Mission Specialist Ellison S. Onizuka, Teacher-in-Space participant Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Payload Specialist Greg Jarvis and mission specialist Judy Resnick. (Front, L-R) Pilot Mike Smith, commander Dick Scobee and mission specialist Ron McNair. The Challenger and its seven member crew were lost seventy three seconds after launch when a booster rocket failed. (Photo by NASA/Getty Images)

NASA says a booster engine broke apart, causing the explosion.

It was the first time NASA lost an astronaut during a flight.

On February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the atmosphere, killing all seven on board.