CLEVELAND (WJW) — The day before Christmas Eve last year, Northeast Ohioans woke up to temperatures that crashed from 50 degrees the night before, to below zero, dangerous wind chills, and rain that turned to heavy snow.

Weather data from Dec. 23, 2022, shows it was 43 degrees in Cleveland at 1 a.m. and just over 10 hours later we were at -4. Winds whipping to 40 mph created wind chills from 25 to 35 below zero.

That 47-degree drop overnight created a flash freeze that got covered by wind-driven snow creating icy roads, sidewalks and power outages.

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said the fierce storm whipped up waves to between 20 and 25 feet on Lake Erie. Sabol forecasted the extreme cold blast two weeks in advance. Then his 5-day outlook was ominous and spot on as you can see in his weather graphic during that timeframe.

Sabol’s minimum wind chill forecast was also on the money.

Roads remained treacherous all day on the 23rd, with some highways even closed so first responders could clear numerous accidents.

Because the flash freeze didn’t thaw the next day due to the frigid weather, roads were still slick on Christmas Eve last year.

The worst pile on December 23, 2022, happend on the Ohio Turnpike involving 60 vehicles.

By Christmas Day, the weather finally improved and it turned out to be another mild for the either straight year, Sabol said

As for this Christmas weekend of 2023, no nasty winter weather to worry about. Above average temps and rain.