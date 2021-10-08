‘Remember me?’: Protestors place sign of Gabby Petito in front of Laundrie home

**Related Video: Petito family holds press conference last week**

NORTH PORT, Florida (WJW) – As investigators continue searching for fugitive Brian Laundrie, a poster of Gabby Petito was planted in front of his parents’ home Friday night.

NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin shared video of neighbors hammering down the poster in the Laundrie’s front yard. The post reads, “Remember me? Gabby Petito. Roberta and Chris I once lived with you!”

Neighbors just hammered this sign into the Laundrie’s front yard.

FOX News reporters also posted video of the protestors on Twitter.

The sign went up the day after Brian’s father, Christopher, joined law enforcement in searching for his son at a Florida preserve.

Brian Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the Petito case. She was reported missing on September 11, more than a week and a half after Brian returned to Florida without her in her vehicle on September 1.

Her body was found on September 19.

Also on Friday, North Port officials announced that a makeshift memorial for Petito would be removed outside of city hall because some of the items are getting weather-damaged.

On Tuesday, city staff will gather the items from the memorial, which will be given to the Petito family.

Plans for a permanent memorial are in the works, North Port Officials say.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 14 and recently changed their story to say they last saw him on September 13 when he left to go hiking at the preserve.