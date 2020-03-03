Breaking News
Remarkable Women finalist #4: Katie Mang

(WJW)-- She is a woman who truly juggles it all. A husband, a child, a household and a full-time job, all while providing support and hope to countless families all over Northeast Ohio.

But after a difficult diagnosis within her family, Katie Mang shares the same positive attitude at home that made her our final 'Remarkable Women' finalist.

Kristi Capel introduces us to Katie in the video above.

**See all our Remarkable Women contest finalists here** We will announce the winner this Friday on FOX 8 News at 9 a.m.

