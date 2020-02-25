Remarkable Woman: Meet Renee Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) We continue to recognize amazing women doing incredible deeds in Northeast Ohio.

Out of more than 200 entries, we have narrowed down the nominees to be crowned Northeast Ohio's most 'Remarkable Woman' to four entries.

Last week we introduced you to our second nominee. This morning our third candidate is Renee Jones. As many of you know, Renee runs an Empowerment Center bearing her name in Cleveland.

It was more than 20 years ago Renee felt a need to quit her job and help others. This is one of the many reasons she was nominated.

Kristi Capel has her story in the video above.