Our Remarkable Women winner: Teresa McCurry

CLEVELAND (WJW)– During the month of March, FOX 8 News recognized four remarkable women making a difference in Northeast Ohio in honor of National Women’s Month.

We’re happy to announce our winner: Teresa McCurry.

Teresa’s daughter Meesha died in 1996 from complications of sickle cell anemia the day before Christmas. But instead of just mourning, Teresa found a new path to move ahead.

“The main reason she passed away was lack of quality of care. So the doctor that was treating her was giving her less than standard quality of care, so she didn’t. have to pass a way. That’s the miseducation about sickle cell even in the medical community,” McCurry said.

McCurry got involved with support groups that helped educate people about sickle cell, and offer comfort and emotional support for families. But after a few years, she found that people just didn’t need moral support, they needed much more.

“I ran into a lady at my job, and she had sickle cell and she needed some money to help her get her medicine and help her buy some food and that was the need. And we created the MCS Fund,” she said.

The Meesha C. Saxton Fund, or MCS, doesn’t give out money, but makes micro payments for people struggling to pay medical or other bills. Many people with sickle cell can’t work steady jobs and many wind up on disability.

Teresa and her husband Pastor Gregory McCurry lead at the New Beginnings Ministries where they try to be hub of help for their community. They have an active food pantry that in this time of COVID-19 helps a lot of people.