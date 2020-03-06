Northeast Ohio’s Remarkable Women winner revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many remarkable women in Northeast Ohio.

In honor of International Women's Day, we asked you to nominate a remarkable woman in your life. After receiving more than two hundred entries, we narrowed down the finalists to four local women.

Now, it's time to reveal the winner...

It's Traci Peltz!

Traci turned her own cancer diagnosis into a way to help thousands of others facing the same thing.

Traci will receive a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show.

She will also be considered for Nexstar's nationwide '2020 Woman of The Year Award.'

More on Traci Peltz in the video, above; congratulations to all of our finalists!