Remarkable Women: Maria Dellapina

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Even after more than a decade of running her own eyeglass company, Maria Dellapina still likes to be hands on. Each set of frames is sent in a colorful case with a cleaning cloth and a piece of candy as an added treat.

Her company, SPECS4US, grew out of a simple need: a quality pair of glasses for her daughter Erin, who was 2 at the time. She needed a frame that was durable and comfortable for a child with Down syndrome.

“Nothing seemed to fit her quite right. And it seemed to be a really easy change. Like why I couldn’t find a something with a lower bridge setting so the glasses didn’t slip down her face and shorter temples because the have a shorter ear expansion piece so they don’t need to be down below their ear. I just couldn’t find anything out there,” Dellapina said.

The single mother of four had worked as an optician for years and decided to design her own glasses. But finding someone to make them was difficult.

“I would have a lot of doors shut on me. When I would go to present this and I was giving this idea to other manufacturers of eyewear and say. ‘Hey, can we team up and and make this?’ And nobody seemed to find the need for it, she said.

But there was definitely a need. More than 80 percent of children born with Down syndrome need glasses by preschool and Dellapina wasn’t going to give up. She wasn’t just trying to help Erin, but thousands of children like her.

When she finally found someone to build her designs, Erin was the first client and model. She inspired her mom and her siblings to keep moving forward.

“She was very inspirational. She would go to the conferences with us and meet the other families that were coming around,” Dellapina said.

The business has grown. SPECS4US sells thousands of glasses around the world with customers in India and New Zealand. They are also giving back.

Erin was a huge fan of Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” hence the name Erin’s Umbrella. The nonprofit helps provide educational resources and inclusion events to families who have a child with Down syndrome. They also sponsor families on the Buddy Cruise, a trip for people with Down syndrome and other special needs.

Dellapina said Erin was a bright spot in her life and to all the people she touched. But that light was lost in 2019. Erin died of a rare condition called Moyamoya. The main artery in the neck restricts blood flow and causes strokes.

Dellapina continues the work she started with Erin to make things more inclusive.

“Started speaking about Moyamoya awareness, about strokes and seizures so they can spot it earlier. So she’s inspired me to go on that path too. Because it wasn’t until she was in the hospital for her second stroke. That the first time she was in the hospital it was due to a stroke and nobody looked for it,” she said.

Dellapina said she’s not a remarkable woman, her daughter was. She said she’s just a mom who wanted to help her children live in a world where they can all be happy and take part in something bigger than themselves.

“Erin’s inspiration is just our legacy in the family. And keep inspiring others and keeping her name out there, her inspiration and vision, it brings us all together.”

**FOX 8 is recognizing remarkable women making a difference in Northeast Ohio. Over the next four weeks, we’ll introduce you to the four finalists on FOX 8 News. The winner will be announced in April.**