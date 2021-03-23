Remarkable Women: Jennifer Bujak-Hirsch

MANTUA, Ohio (WJW) — This month, we have been introducing you to the most remarkable women of Northeast Ohio.

It is part of our contest that recognizes both local and national women across the country for their amazing deeds.

Today, we are meeting Jennifer Bujak-Hirsch of Northeast Ohio.

The Crestwood Local School District is back in class and lunchtime is busy. The food is freshly made, even though the lunch line was replaced with classroom delivery.

When schools closed to in-person learning last March, director of nutrition services Jennifer Bujak-Hirsch had to turn the lunch program from a simple daily routine into a carryout.

“I’ll never forget the timeline when this happened. I was in DC on Tuesday meeting with our Ohio legislators about school meals. I returned to work on Wednesday and got notification that the district was shutting down on Thursday on at 4 p.m. All buildings, all sport, all operations were being ceased,” she said.

That also included school meals. Crestwood has about 1,800 K-12 students and at the time, about 10 to 15 percent were from are in families that needed reduced-cost meals. Unlike larger districts, they never really had to set up a food distribution program to help to those students. But Bujak-Hirsch had a few days to figure out all the logistics to get food to children who needed it.

“Especially as a small district. We’ve never done something like this before. We posted in the community, do people have bags that we can come get? Plastic grocery bags. We had team members drive around to people’s houses to get bags they had so we could pack meals in,” she said.

Bujak-Hirsch and a small team of cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other staff worked long days packing meals and getting supplies. Only three days after the schools closed they were able open up a carryout of sorts with easy-to-eat or heat meals for every child in a family.

In the beginning, they were helping about 200 families. But as the pandemic deepened and companies shut down, the numbers of people in need in their community grew to about 700 families. It wasn’t just school lunches that they needed.

“We knew a lot of families were struggling and we passed out toiletry bags that we passed out and we also had over $10,000 in cash donations from the community and businesses,” she said. “So that allowed me and a staff member to go out and hit the grocery stores and load up with pasta and shelf stable items. And during one week of distribution, we were able to give families large bags filled with those type of things.”

Over a nine-month period, Bujak-Hirsch and a small handful of folks at Crestwood Local Schools managed to pack and distribute more than 300,000 meals. Not a small feat for a small school district.

She said this is just what they had to do and what’s remarkable isn’t her, but the response of a community who was determined to make sure that no child should ever go hungry.

“The community support has been amazing,. My staff has gone above and beyond. I have an amazing team, I have an amazing administration. Anytime I have an idea so I’m grateful for my team every day,” she said.

Tune in next Tuesday on FOX 8 News in the Morning to see our fourth finalist in the contest.