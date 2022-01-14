Remains of Wicked Twister removed at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point retired the Wicked Twister rollercoaster in September 2021.

Now its final remains are coming up to make way for the future at the park.

The rollercoaster capital of the world has a demo crew from the Cleveland area at the park Friday to pull down the Wicked Twister’s track spikes and towers.

They’re the last pieces of the ride that remain.

The 215-foot tall ride opened in 2002. Folks took their last ride on the coaster on Labor Day weekend.

That area of the park is being prepared for future development, but Cedar Point has not revealed what is coming next.