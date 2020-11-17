Remains of Painesville soldier killed in helicopter crash return to America

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee will soon be at his final rest.

The Painesville soldier’s remains returned to U.S. soil Monday night.

His flag-draped casket arrived at Dover Air Force Base, along with several others who were killed in a helicopter crash last week.

Sgt. McKee and four other U.S. soldiers were killed when their helicopter went down while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, U.S. Army

In addition to Sgt. McKee, the Army identified the dead as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois.

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee, of Painesville, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. McKee was assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Nov. 16, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Ghabour was assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Garza was assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said one French and one Czech soldier also died.

Sgt. McKee attended Riverside High School in Painesville.

He enlisted in the army in 2003.

He leaves behind two sons, a wife, and an unborn daughter.

Funeral plans have not been announced.