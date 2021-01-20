Remains of Cleveland sailor killed in WWII identified, returned to the U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland sailor, Navy Chief Machinist’s Mate Class Lada Smisek, will soon be laid to rest in America.

The 42-year-old was serving at the Naval Ammunition Depot and Submarine Base in Cavite, Philippine Islands, when Japanese forces invaded in 1942.

Navy Chief Machinist’s Mate Class Lada Smisek

Smisek was taken prisoner in May and sent to a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines.

He was one of more than 2,500 POWs who died at this camp during the war.

Smisek died September 28, 1942. He was buried along with fellow prisoners at the Cabanatuan POW Camp, assigned only a grave number.

After the war, American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) personnel exhumed those buried there in an attempt to identify them.

It wasn’t until August 19, 2019, through dental and anthropological analysis, that Smisek was identified.

Smisek’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, along with others missing from World War II.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Smisek’s identity this week.

Smisek will be buried on January 29 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.