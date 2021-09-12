Remains found in Mahoning County lake believed to be missing Akron man

Related video: Seven suspects arrested in connection to murder of Iron Cannon.

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators have recovered human remains of who they believe to be missing Akron man Iron Cannon.

With help from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and ODNR, Wadsworth police officers and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office recovered the remains from Lake Milton in Mahoning County, according to a press release from the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wadsworth Police Department.

The remains were delivered to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner for an autopsy.

Cannon, 28, was last seen in the early-morning hours of October 18, 2020 in Wadsworth. Police said they believe he was shot and killed.

Those responsible went to great lengths to hide evidence and Cannon’s body, according to investigators.

Medical confirmation is needed to positively identify the remains, but investigators say the location and condition of them matched the investigation so accurately that they are confident they’re from Cannon.

Earlier this year, seven people were indicted and arrested on charges ranging from murder to abuse of a corpse in connection to Cannon’s disappearance. All seven are awaiting trial.

Investigators say Cannon’s family has been notified about these developments.