LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a potential scam that’s been going around over the past few days.

The sheriff’s office is receiving calls from residents who say they have been contacted by Captain Hammond about failing to report for federal jury duty.

These calls are an attempt to scam residents, officials say.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that it won’t call them about federal jury duty.

“Please remain vigilant when receiving calls of this nature,” the office said in a release.