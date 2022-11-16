AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Wednesday morning reports of an active shooter at Coventry High School turned out to be yet another “swatting” hoax at an Ohio school, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies across Northern Ohio received similar calls Wednesday regarding several other schools, the Cleveland FBI confirmed in a news release.

A caller reported an active shooter to Summit County authorities just after 10 a.m., according to a separate news release. But deputies who responded to the Portage Lakes Drive school “within minutes” found nothing amiss — “the call was determined to be a hoax,” reads the release.

Anyone with information about the false report is urged to contact Summit County detectives at 330-643-8640.

Edgewood Senior High School in Ashtabula was targeted by a similar hoax Wednesday afternoon, county officials confirmed, but a report on that incident was not available Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Cleveland police investigated a similar unfounded shooter hoax just after 10 a.m., this one at James Ford Rhodes High School along Biddulph Road.

The Cleveland FBI acknowledged the incidents in a Wednesday statement:

The Cleveland FBI is aware of the swatting incidents in Northern Ohio. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

Earlier this month, investigators in Ravenna identified a 12-year-old Rootstown Township boy as the source of multiple “swatting” calls to at least three school districts in Northeast Ohio. Police believed the boy was also responsible for similar recent hoaxes in Pennsylvania and Texas, according to a news release from the department.

He was not identified and was not charged at the time.