CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Browns have released a statement in response to Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy’s recent call on FirstEnergy to give up its naming rights to the Browns’ stadium.

The statement from a Cleveland Browns spokesperson says:

“FirstEnergy has been a dedicated partner to the Cleveland Browns, not only on naming rights of the stadium but also on our efforts to improve the lives of many members of the Northeast Ohio community through our youth football and education initiatives. They have taken meaningful action to address the issues that transpired in 2019-2020 and are committed to upholding a culture of integrity and accountability by installing the appropriate policies and procedures going forward. FirstEnergy is also a significant regional employer and strong contributor to the economy of Northeast Ohio, and we remain committed to our relationship and look forward to our continued partnership.”

It was originally called Cleveland Browns Stadium when it opened in 1999 before the naming rights were sold to FirstEnergy in 2013.

Since then, FirstEnergy was accused in a $60 million bribery scheme to pass House Bill 6. The company agreed to a $230 million fine in a deferred prosecution settlement.

“I don’t believe that the municipally-owned stadium that the Cleveland Browns play in should bear the name of this tainted company. The sign, seen as people enter Cleveland, gives the impression that they represent the city. This is false,” Kazy said in a statement on Friday.

FirstEnergy says they have “taken swift action to address events that have occurred in recent years and to ensure a culture of strong ethics, integrity and accountability at the company.”