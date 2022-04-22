Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful

MARATHON, Fla. (WJW) — Workers at a Florida hospital celebrated Earth Day on Friday by releasing a rehabilitated green sea turtle into the ocean.

The 65-pound turtle, named TJ Sharp, was rescued in February because of benign cauliflower-like tumors on his flippers, according to a news release.

He was nursed back to health with antibiotics, fluids, and a diet of greens and mixed seafood at the Turtle Hospital, which is based in the Florida Keys.

In the video above, you can see the eager turtle being released back into his natural habitat.

Turtle Hospital Manager Bette Zirkelbach said there is nothing better than being able to rescue one of the world’s oldest animals. “To be able to take a sea turtle, rehabilitate it, and return it to its ocean home on Earth Day? It’s just an amazing day,” Zirkelbach said.