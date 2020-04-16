Registration slots still available for Cleveland food bank distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says there are still registration slots available as of 8 a.m. Thursday for the afternoon food distribution.

Go to this link to register or call (216)738-2067 if you need help.

Once you get a number, make sure your trunk is clear and put that number in the window of your vehicle.

The distribution is at the Cleveland Municipal Lot from 2 to 5 p.m.

Here are the traffic guidelines:

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55 th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal

All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot